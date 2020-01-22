Insider Buying: PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Acquires 43,029 Shares of Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management acquired 43,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $762,904.17. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PKD opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at $534,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

