Insider Buying: Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) CEO Acquires 1,150 Shares of Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) CEO Robert E. Sandlin acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,777.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,304.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Patriot Transportation stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.12.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

