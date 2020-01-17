Insider Buying: Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) Insider Buys 76,923 Shares of Stock

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) insider Hugh Cox acquired 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £3,846.15 ($5,059.39).

Hugh Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Hugh Cox sold 100,000 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Shares of RDT stock opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of $11.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.69.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX (0.43) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

