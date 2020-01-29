Insider Buying: Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Insider Acquires 52 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($164.17).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £126.14 ($165.93).

On Monday, November 25th, Paula Bell acquired 57 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($161.96).

SPT stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($3.01) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

