Insider Buying: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO Acquires 469 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $13,071.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Terex by 106.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 7.0% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 69.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Terex by 40.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 58,132 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

