Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires 135 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $803.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $784.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $788.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $765.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $708.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,032.92.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $759.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.13 and its 200 day moving average is $691.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPL. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?