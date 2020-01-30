Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires 68,700 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$426,152.97. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,152.97.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 77,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$422,716.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 94,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$534,832.64.

TSE TOT opened at C$5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$10.94.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$171.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOT shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

