Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$110,150.00 ($78,120.57).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Luciano acquired 52,268 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano acquired 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?