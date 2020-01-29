Insider Buying: Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Director Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zymeworks stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Zymeworks Inc has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

