Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABT opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

