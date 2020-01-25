Insider Selling: Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

