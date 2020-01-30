Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 11,120 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $344,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,549,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,062,000 after buying an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,925,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 427,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

