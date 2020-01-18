Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $109,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,668.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

