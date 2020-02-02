Insider Selling: Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Insider Sells 18,249 Shares of Stock

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $285,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,535,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 194,939 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 515.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 150,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

