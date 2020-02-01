Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $587,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $167,790.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $172,851.90.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $470,091.44.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $420,224.42.

AYX opened at $139.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -774.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,786,000 after purchasing an additional 83,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

