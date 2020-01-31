Insider Selling: American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Express stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 112.4% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

