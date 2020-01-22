Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells 5,064 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,064 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $52,412.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $31.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

