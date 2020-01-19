Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Major Shareholder Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APO stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $5,568,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 197.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after buying an additional 1,509,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

