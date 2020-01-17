Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4,185.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 373,336 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $10,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 418.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 341,689 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: Which market index is the best?