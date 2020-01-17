Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M. Andrew Wade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00.

ATRC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.32. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 109.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter worth $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 41.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

