Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 173,701 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE AN opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

