Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.20, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $80.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAXN shares. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

