Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

