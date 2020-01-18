Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $22,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BMRC stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

