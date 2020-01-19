Insider Selling: Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 35,870 Shares of Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,450.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morgan Karole Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $550,100.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $523,500.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $523,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00.

Shares of Blackline stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 661.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Blackline by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Blackline by 183.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Blackline by 3,971.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackline by 64.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

