Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CEO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

David A. Burwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, David A. Burwick sold 279 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $104,078.16.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $381.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.06. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $241.72 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds