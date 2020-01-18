Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells 73,646 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $308.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

