Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $234,552.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,353.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,272 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 204.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 77.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

