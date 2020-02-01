Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,879,540.23.

Shares of CNR opened at C$123.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$120.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$107.54 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.50.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

