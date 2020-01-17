Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,920.00.

On Monday, December 16th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, David Thomas Evans sold 22,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, David Thomas Evans sold 21,281 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,191,310.38.

On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $171,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $620,280.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $204,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46.

CDLX stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

