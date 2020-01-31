Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 142.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 92,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

