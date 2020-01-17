Insider Selling: CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 729,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

