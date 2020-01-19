Insider Selling: Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) insider Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total value of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Donald Baladasan sold 100,000 shares of Centralnic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total value of £92,000 ($121,020.78).

CNIC opened at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Centralnic Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.97.

About Centralnic Group

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

