Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $104,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $46.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. Ciena’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ciena by 1,791.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ciena by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,367,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 621,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $77,706,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

