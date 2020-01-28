Insider Selling: Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CBB opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at $495,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

