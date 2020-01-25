Insider Selling: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Sells 126,000 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £349,020 ($459,116.02).

CLS stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.75) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

