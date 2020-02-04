Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Sells 17,750 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

