Insider Selling: Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Sells 25,800 Shares of Stock

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) Senior Officer Andrea Anita Creemer sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$32,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,157.12.

Andrea Anita Creemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Andrea Anita Creemer sold 94,999 shares of Corridor Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$118,748.75.

Shares of TSE CDH opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. Corridor Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 million and a PE ratio of 15.18. The company has a current ratio of 69.35, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Corridor Resources Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corridor Resources Company Profile

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

