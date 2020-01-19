Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $4,448,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $450.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.56 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

