Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $21.48 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 154,450 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

