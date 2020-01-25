Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells 26,999 Shares of Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DCPH opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

