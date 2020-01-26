Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 15,682 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $283,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69.

On Thursday, November 7th, Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40.

NYSE:ELF opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $750.99 million, a P/E ratio of 497.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

