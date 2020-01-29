Insider Selling: Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells 1,991 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) insider David Curry Peterson sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $10,412.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,756.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

David Curry Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, David Curry Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $4,430.00.

On Monday, November 25th, David Curry Peterson sold 608 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,432.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Curry Peterson sold 392 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,568.00.

ELVT opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELVT shares. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 188,747 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?