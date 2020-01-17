Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $2,208,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,943.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Envestnet stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $75.64.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,053,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,595,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?