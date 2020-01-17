Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $328,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,408.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.45 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve