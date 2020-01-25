Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?