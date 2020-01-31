Insider Selling: Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Major Shareholder Sells 950,000 Shares of Stock

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.57. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

