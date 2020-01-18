Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 26,759 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

