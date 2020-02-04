Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 840,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 331,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

