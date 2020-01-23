Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,162.91.

Robert A. Mccallum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

TSE:FR opened at C$13.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.78 and a twelve month high of C$16.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

